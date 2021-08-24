Storm & showers chances hold into Wednesday

Welcome to another toasty Tuesday everyone. The chance for pop up thunderstorms will continue through the middle of the week as our August feels hang in there. Temperatures will be close to normal for the next few days, with high temperatures in the 80s to near 90. The hot and humid weather will help lead to scattered afternoon thunderstorms today and Wednesday, and of course heat index values that will push to levels around 100 degrees or so.

High pressure will control our weather, and get stronger toward the end of the week. Rain chances will drop on Thursday, and it will likely stay dry Friday through the weekend! It will also heat up with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s for the weekend. Even with outdoor weekend conditions looking good, be sure to keep practicing heat and sun safety.

Today: Partly sunny, hot and humid with isolated storms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.

Tonight: Partial cloud cover, warm & muggy. Lows 73 inland, 76 beaches.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered storms/showers. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.