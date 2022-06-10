Drier weather moving in for Friday, but rain chances will return for the weekend. Today will be less humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will still be warm with high temperatures in the 80s to near 90. Another weak front will move through on Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

High pressure will build in Sunday and control our weather through next week. This will bring hotter weather heading into next week. There will still be a chance for thunderstorms Sunday and the first half of next week should be mainly dry.

Today, mostly to partly sunny and less humid. Highs 88-90 inland, 83-84 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 66-68 inland, 70 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 84-89.