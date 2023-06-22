MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Cloudy and wet weather will continue through the rest of the week. The upper-level low-pressure system to our west will stay put today, then eventually lift northward tonight. The system will continue to churn moisture into the Carolinas today and tomorrow, generating more scattered showers and storms.

High temperatures today will be below average in the low-80s widespread, and lows tonight will be normal between 70-73 degrees.

This system will finally be far enough away on Saturday to allow for improving weather. There is still a chance for a pop-up late-day storm on Saturday, but it will be a sunnier and drier day than the past several. Nice weather will continue Sunday with high temperatures back to normal in the 80s to near 90.