Showers and storms continue today but will clear out for the weekend. A low-pressure system is moving into the Carolinas to wrap up the week, keeping the rain chances around today. Heavy rain is possible to start the day, then things start to wind down throughout the afternoon. Temperatures today will remain below average, topping out in the low to mid-80s due to cloud cover and on-and-off rain for much of the day.

The weekend looks nice as we dry out early Saturday morning and sunshine returns throughout the day. The sea breeze could still create some isolated storms, but overall we will have a calm weekend with temperatures returning to normal. Highs will be back to the upper 80s to around 90 degrees on Saturday and then warm into the low to mid-90s on Sunday. Temperatures heat up even more to start next week with some afternoon/evening storms on Monday ahead of another cold front.