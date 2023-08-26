MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A couple more showers will continue throughout the night and eventually ending by mid-morning on Sunday. Low temperatures tonight will be mild and warmer than normal in the mid-70s.

High temperatures for tomorrow will not be as high. Florence had the hottest day of the year today at 100 degrees and that is also tied a high temperature record. The record was from 1954 Florence is only forecasted at 92 tomorrow and upper-80s at the coast.

Tomorrow afternoon looks similar to this afternoon with widespread showers and storms.

The beginning of the work week is looking very soggy with afternoon showers and storms continuing for Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday we will more than likely be dealing with a tropical system. Tropical Depression Ten formed today and will likely be Tropical Storm Idalia tomorrow. From there, the track shows a landfall as a Category 1 hurricane along the Gulf Coast of Florida. The track through the Carolinas is still up in the air. Regardless, gusty winds and a couple of inches of rain will occur Wednesday night into Thursday. More details can be found under the Hurricane Center on our website.