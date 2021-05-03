Weather Alert Day: Storms develop today, some could be strong with damaging winds

After a pleasant and warm Sunday afternoon, rain chances return to start the week. We’ll start off our Monday with a mix of sun and clouds and the chance for a few isolated showers. Storms will develop in the afternoon and into the evening, some could be strong. The main threat for severe storms is in the Pee Dee with the main threat being damaging winds.

Along with rain chances, temperatures will also be increasing again with higher levels of humidity. Heat index values could reach the mid-90s on Tuesday. We’ll continue to see more chances for rain through mid-week with a cold front moving through late on Wednesday.

Storm chances move out for the second half of the week and temps drop to below average Thursday and Friday. We’ll see lots of sunshine for the weekend as temperatures start to rebound, back into the 80s by Sunday

Today: Partly sunny with a chance of showers & storms. Highs: 86-88 inland, 78-80 beaches.

Tonight: partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows: 66-68 inland, 70 beaches.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny with a chance of showers & storms. Highs: 88-90 inland, 80-82 beaches.