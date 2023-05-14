MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) —



A cold front moved through the area on Sunday. That produced some showers and thunderstorms along the coast. Storms will end overnight. It will be warm and humid throughout the area.

Monday looks to nice across the area. Warm and less humid. Plenty of sunshine will allow us to warm into the mid 70s to near 80.

Showers and storm chances continue for your Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will warm in to the low to mid 80s in the Pee Dee. Low 80s along the Grand Strand. A cold front will exit the region on Wednesday night. That will allow high pressure to build into the area on Thursday into the weekend. Thursday will feature the coolest day. Highs in the 70s. We start to warm back into the 80s on Friday and into the weekend.