Storms move in today, setting up an unsettled pattern. Today will start off warm, muggy and dry but storms will move into the area throughout the afternoon and evening. Low pressure over the Southeast, and high pressure over the northeast will funnel moisture into our area over the week, giving us several chances of seeing showers and thunderstorms. No one day is a wash out but rounds of showers and storms are possible from later today through Friday. It will still be warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s all week.

As we head to Friday, the chances of showers and storms start to back off a little bit as the area of disturbance begins to break down and move out of the area. An isolated shower or storm is still possible, but not as widespread as the beginning and middle of the week. Highs on Friday will remain in the mid 80s. Storm chances do lower for the weekend, allowing us to warm back up to around 90 degrees on Sunday.

Today, partly sunny, warm and muggy with afternoon storms. Highs 86-88 inland, 84 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a few showers. Lows 68-70 inland, 72 beaches.

Tuesday, scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.