The showers and thunderstorms we saw today are moving away, and skies will clear overnight. A cold front will move offshore tonight, sweeping the rain and clouds away. It will stay breezy tonight, and it will be windy again tomorrow. High pressure will build in tomorrow and last through the weekend. This will bring plenty of sunshine, and it will stay mild. Temperatures will be in the 70s tomorrow, then mainly 60s on Saturday. Temperatures will warm back into the 70s Sunday. A weak storm system will move by to our north Saturday night, bringing a few clouds, but rain chances will stay low. Next week will be warm with highs in the 70s, then some 80s by the middle of the week. Thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday, and the chance for scattered showers will continue Wednesday and Thursday.

Tonight, clearing and breezy. Lows 52 inland, 56 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, windy and mild. Highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 65-70.