We are waking up to some low clouds and fog in some areas. Overnight rainfall has helped keep some of the moisture close to the surface. A few sprinkles and or light showers can’t be ruled out this morning over the Pee Dee.

Today will be hot across the area. Temperatures in the Pee Dee will surge well into the 90s. In-fact a few locations will reach the mid to possibly upper 90s. This will be dependent on how quickly storm and shower potentials build. As you move closer to the coast, temperatures will be in the low 90s. Again another shot at scattered thunderstorms in the late afternoon into the evening hours. Highs along the coast will move into the low 90s. The storm potential is low, but we can’t rule them out. Just be weather observant today.

Monday and Tuesday look to be a tad bit unsettled. A slow to stalled front just off the coast, will allow for showers and storms to generate and perhaps affect the coastal and areas along Interstate 95. By Wednesday the sunshine returns and more of a pleasant, non active weather set up begins.

Lastly the Tropics still bear watching. We have one system right now that is traveling across the Atlantic. This system has a low chance of development, over the next few days. Looking towards the whole week time frame. It has a 70% chance of developing into a Tropical Depression or storm.