MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Clouds will thicken over the next several hours and this is going to prevent temperatures from lowering too much. Temperatures are going to be mild and well above normal for this time of year. The coast will only drop into the mid-50s, and the Pee Dee will hang on in the low-50s.

Showers will begin overnight at midnight. There are going to be pockets of heavy downpours and even a rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out. Most of the activity will be after sunrise and will last through the midafternoon.

This activity is due to an approaching cold front. Temperatures and dewpoints will surge tomorrow before the front moves through tomorrow night. Dewpoints will be in the mid to upper-60s and temperatures will be very mild, much warmer than today, in the mid-70s.

Gusty winds are expected as well. Winds will be sustained at 15-20 mph and infrequent wind gusts over 30 mph are possible. Most of the area is going to be dry after 3 p.m., and the front will move through before midnight.

The offshore front will bring back the sunshine and the 60s for Monday and Tuesday. The 70s return on Wednesday ahead of another front. This front will pack a punch in terms of temperature contrast, and there are some showers expected with this front as well.

Temperatures will drop from the 70s on Wednesday to upper-50s Thursday and Friday.