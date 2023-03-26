MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The weather will continue to stay calm for the next several hours. Around midnight, storms will float in from the southwest. Expected gusty winds and even some small hail. The Storm Prediction Center has our viewing area at a slight risk for severe weather until 8 a.m. tomorrow morning then a marginal risk for the remainder of the day. Slight risk is a level 2, marginal is a level 1. Mainly a wind and hail concern, but there is still a small chance of a brief tornado.

Low temperatures tonight will be mild in the low-60s. Temperatures will climb throughout the day tomorrow even though there will be rain and storms throughout the day. At the coast, temperatures will be in the upper-70s, and low-80s inland.

A cold front moves through the area Monday night, but scattered rain chances will still be around on Tuesday, but thunderstorms will be limited on Tuesday. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler Tuesday afternoon: upper-60s at the Grand Strand and low-70s inland.

The mid-60s on Wednesday and then a warming trend to finish out the week.