The first half of the day is going to be beautiful! Lots of sun and low 70s at the beaches and upper 70s to near 80 for inland. During the evening, we are going to see the first round of showers coming in from the west. Radar reflectivity indicating heavy downpours. Showers will be crossing I-95 at 6PM tonight and heavier rain will still be present west of I-95. Heaviest rain at 9PM is just south of Kingstree. Showers will still be widespread by this time, but will be heading offshore by midnight. From midnight to 10AM, showers will still be heavy at times, but will be very isolated and scattered, most of showers are east of I-95 for this time period. The Storm Prediction Center has our counties in a “slight” risk (level 2/5) and this applies for Saturday afternoon. Isolated showers will begin once more, moving from the southwest from 1PM-7PM. Heavy downpours are anticipated and there is also a 15% likelihood for damaging winds (gusts over 60 mph) and also for hail in isolated thunderstorms. Tornado potential is low <2%. The severe weather is thanks to an approaching cold front.

(The timing of this system is based on the Baron 3k radar)

Temperatures will cool down slightly Sunday and Monday but sunshine will be rampant. Upper 60s for the Grand Strand and near 70 for inland. Similar temperatures for Monday, and by Tuesday, low 70s for the beaches and mid 70s for inland but clouds will be increasing ahead of the next cold front.