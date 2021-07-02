Storms rolling through the region to kick off the weekend

Showers and thunderstorms today will move away in time for the weekend. A cold front will move across the Carolinas today, bringing showers and thunderstorms.

Heavy rain is possible, especially this afternoon, with 1-2 inches of rain expected. Some spots could see over 3 inches of rain. Some storms could have frequent lightning and gusty winds.

The front will push offshore tonight, and drier weather will move in for the weekend. It will also cool down a bit and humidity will be lower. High temperatures will stay in the 80s Saturday. Some spots will heat into the low 90s in Sunday with plenty of sunshine.

The sunny, warm weather will continue Monday and Tuesday with increasing humidity. Warm, humid weather with hit or miss thunderstorms will return for the middle of next week.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

Today, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with storms gradually ending. Lows 62-66 inland, 68-70 beaches.

Saturday, gradual sunshine and warm with lower humidity. Highs in the mid 80s.