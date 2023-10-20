Temperatures remain warm today ahead of a cold front. The morning will start on the mostly sunny side, but cloud cover is going to build and showers will move through this afternoon. Highs today will be a little warmer along the coast than they were yesterday, topping out in the mid-70s. Inland areas will remain in the mid 70s. There will be scattered showers and some heavy downpours throughout the afternoon and into the late evening. There’s also the chance for a few thunderstorms. The front will move offshore tonight, taking the rain and clouds with it.

It will be another beautiful, very sunny weekend in the Carolinas, even with the passage of a cold front. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid-70s Saturday as sunshine returns. Highs will warm a few degrees on Sunday as another cold front moves through the area. This front will move through dry but it will cool us off a little to start next week. High pressure will build to our north, keeping the sunshine around. Temperatures will warm back into the mid 70s for the second half of next week.