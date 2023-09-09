MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It has been a while since we have had a stormy day across the area. Today is one of those days, where a majority of us will see at least a shower or storm, if not a couple. Low pressure will be moving up the coast today, bringing the chance for see scattered to widespread showers and storms. It won’t be raining all the time, but at any time today, a pop up shower or storm will be possible. The Pee Dee finds themselves in a level 1 of 5 risk of seeing severe weather. This is a low threat. One or two storms could cause a damaging wind gust. The storms and clouds will help keep our temperatures in check. Highs along the coastal areas and Pee Dee should reach to low to mid 80s.

Sunday will bring us a better day. We will see partly cloudy skies, with only a pop up chance of seeing a storm or shower. Temperatures will reach the mid to possibly upper 80s, depending on how much sunshine we see. It will be pretty humid as well. Again, any storm tomorrow could produce some lightning, heavy rain, and gusty winds.

Monday through Tuesday, look to be the nicest days of the week. We will see lots of sunshine, low storm chances. It will be a little warmer and humid. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s both days. A isolated 90 degree reading could be possible in the Pee Dee. Storm chances for these two days will be limited to around a 20% chance.

Our next front will be Wednesday into Thursday. This is the front that should keep Hurricane Lee off our coast. It will bring the chance of seeing a few showers and storms on both days. The big change with this front will be the cooler temperatures, and lower humidity. Thursday we will see high temperatures in the low 80s, with lows in the low to mid 60s. On Friday we will see highs barely making it to 80 degrees, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. A real game changer.



We will keep our eye on Hurricane Lee. All indications continue to have Lee curving out to the Atlantic between our coast and Bermuda. Until that turn happens we will be watching Lee very closely.