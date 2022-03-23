The Storm Prediction Center has our region as a “slight” risk, level 2/5, for today and it is thanks to a very strong cold front and low pressure system which has been battering the deep south since Monday. For tonight, this same system is significantly weaker than when it was moving through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. Within those states, there have been 64 tornados according to storm reports provided by the Storm Prediction Center, which of some had EF3 strength. Hundreds, if not thousands, of homes and buildings have been damaged, and at least one person has died.

Showers have already began through the Pee Dee and by 5PM we will begin to see those heavy downpours. The threat for severe weather is from 5PM to midnight, and the primary concern is the rain and possibly an isolated tornado. According the SPC Outlooks, there is no threat for damaging wind gusts. In fact, I looked at numerous future cast models for wind gusts, and the highest by 40 mph and that was only forecasted on one model. Most models are predicting gusts of 30 mph. Nonetheless, protect your property and bring in any plants or patio furniture just in case. The tornado threat is also low, but it is not 0%. For this evening, the tornado threat is 5%.

Thursday will still be burdened with rain for most of the day with some of the downpours heavy to moderate. The rain will be widespread before the afternoon time, and this is also when the showers are going to the heaviest. By the afternoon and evening, rain is fall mostly to the east of I-95 and showers are less intense. Most accumulation models show 1.5-2″ along the coast and around 1″ throughout the Pee Dee and border belt. Isolated cities may see over 2″ over the 36 hour period.

For Friday and the weekend, lots of sunshine, but a slight cooldown. 68 degrees for Grand Strand and near 70 for inland on Friday. A dry cold front on Saturday will contribute to the temperature decline. Mid 60s on Saturday and low 60s for Sunday. Overnight lows, all in the 40s.