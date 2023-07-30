MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Today was much better than yesterday in terms of the weather. Most of the day was calm and temperatures were able to warm up, but all good things come to an end – this time due to a cold front.

Storms are expected in the Pee Dee for the next several hours into the overnight. The Grand Strand will be dry until about sunset. This cold front is creating severe thunderstorms, but none have occurred in our area just yet. A severe storm is possible and they will generate gusty winds.

Temperatures tonight will be cooler in the low-70s inland and mid-70s at the coast.

Tomorrow will bring about the summertime pattern where most of the day is dry and calm, but the afternoon and early evening will see some thunderstorms. Temperatures tomorrow will be slightly cooler inland in the low-90s and upper-80s at the beach.

Tuesday has a similar outlook and then mostly sunny conditions and mild temperatures are in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.