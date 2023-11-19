MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Skies will be clear tonight and temperatures will fall quickly. Upper-30s for portions of the Pee Dee and borderbelt. Mid to upper-40s closer to the coast.

It will be a mostly sunny start to your Monday, but cold so bundle up. It will become mostly cloudy by the evening. High temperatures tomorrow will be normal in the mid-60s.

A warm front will push temperatures back into the 70s on Tuesday but a cold front directly behind will cool conditions and will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area. The Weather Prediction Center estimated 1-1.5″ of rain from this system with most of the rain Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

Currently, the cold front is slated to move through Wednesday morning which means cool air will be moving in throughout the day and will bring about a cooler Thanksgiving. On Thursday it will be sunny with highs near 60 degrees.