MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW)– Isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue throughout the area until approximately midnight. Partly cloudy skies will take over and temperatures will bottom out in the mid-70s. It is going to be extremely humid for the foreseeable future.

Partly sunny skies to begin the Fourth of July tomorrow. Shower and storm activity is forecasted to begin around noon. The storm activity will be isolated for a couple of hours and then will spread inland into a much more scattered rain event. High temperatures for tomorrow are expected to be a couple of degrees cooler. The mid-80s for the Grand Strand and the low-90s for the Pee Dee and border belt. If you are able to sneak in a couple of hours at the beach just note there is a high rip current risk.

Apart from keeping an eye on the sky, you also need to be mindful of the triple-digit heat index which is likely to be present inland. The heat index for Florence is forecasted to be 100 degrees and the beaches will feel as if the air temperature is actually in the low to mid-90s

Rain clears out between 7-9 p.m. which is good news for people with plans to watch fireworks displays. Tuesday is significantly sunnier and drier. There is still a small potential for isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly warmer on Tuesday low-90s for the Pee Dee with a heat index between 102-104 degrees and the beaches will be in the mid-80s with a heat index in the mid-90s. No heat advisories are in place. but that will likely change.

Wednesday is the warmest day of the seven-day forecast. All cities are forecasted to be in the 90s. Near 90 degrees for the coast and mid-90s inland. The heat index will be very high. Likely to be topping 105 degrees inland and near 100 degrees on the coast. Wednesday rain probability is isolated.