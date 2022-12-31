MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A warm and humid start to your day across the area. Dense fog advisories have been posted this morning for our coastal communities. We will see a cold front move through the area later on today into the first part of the evening, that will bring some rain, and possibly a few thunderstorms.

This line will quickly move through the Pee Dee between 12 pm -6 pm today. The line will approach, and move through the coastal areas between 3 – 8 pm. A few storms could produce some gusty winds, and pockets of heavier rain. The good thing, it looks like this line is a quick moving line, and should clear the area by many of those New Year’s Eve plans.

Sunday will begin on the mostly cloudy side, but through the day, partly cloudy conditions will take over. Temperatures will warm into the mid 60s. The warm weather sticks around through Mid week as we approach and surpass 70 degrees a few times in the first week of January.

Next week does look to be unsettled, as we have a few different chances of rain. We could use it, as we close out 2022 in a dry or moderate drought for most in the area.