Happy St. Patrick’s Day everyone!

This morning started on the cloudier side with some isolated fog, but clouds have been decreasing throughout the day and expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon leading into a mostly clear night tonight. Temperatures are going to be in the mid 70s widespread, with lows in the lower 50s.

For Friday, the weather will be beautiful. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s and lots of sunshine for the first half of the day. Another low pressure, and trailing cold front, will make its way to the Carolinas Friday evening. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for all of our counties in terms of severe weather potential. The main threat, once again, will be damaging wind gusts which could be < 60 mph. This will be different from the line of storms we had last weekend, the rain will be more isolated but will last for most of the day. Storms will begin Friday night and into the overnight hours. Radar indicated heavier downpours at times, and some of these events will be thunderstorms. There appears to be a dry spell during the mid morning hours, but storms will ramp up during the afternoon hours as daylight heating leads to more convection. Temperatures for Saturday will be very similar to Friday with temperatures cooling slightly for Sunday as the front passes (low 70s).