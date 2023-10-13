MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A warm and humid evening coming up for the area. It feels a little like summer out there. Highs today topped out in the mid to upper 70s across the area. Tonight clouds will continue to increase and a few showers is possible by midnight. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 60s in the Pee Dee. Around 70 near the Grand Strand.

A warm front will move through the area overnight, that could allow our temperatures to rise overnight. This will be a big possibility along the coast. This will help boost the warmth, and humidity for Saturday morning. This will also bring in some instability along the Coast. For that reason a marginal risk, level 1 of 5 has been issued for coastal Horry and Georgetown Counties. So a strong storm or two is possible Saturday morning. Showers and storms will move out to sea as a cold front passes through by Midday. We should see some nice clearing across the area on Saturday afternoon. Winds will begin to increase as drier air moves in from the northwest.

Sunday will be a beautiful day across the area. Plenty of sunshine and less humid air. It will feel perfect. Very fall like in fact. This will continue well into next week. Another surge of cooler air will move through the area by Monday into Tuesday. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will only make it into the mid 60s for highs, both at the Coast and in the Pee Dee.



By midweek we begin to warm back up. Highs on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be in the low to mid 70’s. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s.