MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The morning started partly sunny, but clouds quickly built throughout the morning and then eventually some rain this afternoon and most of the evening. There is a marginal risk of severe weather. That is a level 1/5. There is a 5% wind risk and 2% tornado risk. The marginal risk is only for areas east of I-95. Rainfall totals only projected at 0.25-0.75″ with isolated areas receiving an inch.

High temperatures for today will be cool again. Upper-70s west of I-95 and along the borderbelt. Low-80s elsewhere.

A cloudy start for Monday morning, but then a very susnny afternoon with mild temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

The sunny weather and lower humdity will last all work week.