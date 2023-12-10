MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A very warm and tropical like feel to the day will be coming up for the area. Temperatures will be warming into the 70s area wide. There is a risk of some strong to potentially severe thunderstorms today into tonight across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. The best chance of seeing severe weather will be right along the immediate coast. Including, Myrtle Beach, Surfside, Murrells Inlet, Georgetown, Garden City, North Myrtle, Cherry Grove and Little River. The mentioned areas and surrounding communities’ are under a level 2 or slight risk of severe storms. The main concern in these areas will be some damaging wind gusts, and an isolated tornado. As you get into the Pee Dee, the risk is a level 1 or marginal risk. The biggest concern will be damaging winds and possibly an isolated tornado. Timing will be between Noon and Midnight. Highs today will top out into the low 70s.

Once the front moves through, we will see much calmer weather setting up for the upcoming week. Lots of sunshine through much of the week. It will be a chilly week. Highs this week will be in the 50s through most of the week. Overnight lows will be falling into the 30s to low 40s. A few nights pose freeze concerns. Monday night into Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the 30s. Another shot of cold air looks to move in towards the end of the week. Overnight lows Thursday into Friday will be in the low to mid 30s.