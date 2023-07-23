MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — We will start today with partly cloudy skies, as the afternoon continues showers and thunderstorms will start to blossom across the area. Looks like storm activity will pick up around 3 pm, and last through the evening. Storms could produce some heavy rainfall, intense lightning, and gusty winds. The storms will slowly move off the coast by mid evening.

Monday we will see another chance at some scattered storms, not as widespread as Sunday. Highs will be a bit cooler with 80’s area wide. Again, any storm that does form could produce some locally heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning. Storms won’t be as numerous as Sunday.

Tuesday through the rest of the week, we really start to clear out, as storm chances are at 20% or below for the remainder of the week. We will see the temperature slowly climb higher, and higher each day. Reaching the mid 90s by late week.