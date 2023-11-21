Rain is moving in for holiday travelers. A slow moving storm system will bring on and off showers and even a few thunderstorms today and tomorrow. It will be breezy and warm with highs near 70. A steadier, heavier rain is on the way for Wednesday. Most places will see over an inch of rain today and Wednesday. The good news is that this system will clear out just in time for Thanksgiving. It will be sunny, but cool on Thanksgiving with highs slightly below average, near 60 degrees. A weak storm system could bring a few showers on Friday, then cool, dry weather for the weekend.