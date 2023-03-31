MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Another very warm day across the area. Temperatures at the beaches will be in the low to middle 70s, and inland communities will see temperatures climb close to 80 degrees.

There is a very small rain chance today so just be mindful that you may see a couple of brief showers here and there throughout the afternoon.

Partly to mostly cloudy conditions are in place for tonight and very mild temperatures in the low to middle 60s. A cold front will be approaching the area on Saturday. Most of the activity will be from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. as the front travels in from west to east. Not everyone will see rain at the same time; as the front is passing, showers and a couple of storms will be around for a couple of hours and then dry the rest of the day,

Skies clear Saturday night and it will be very sunny, but cooler on Sunday with temperatures in the lower-70s.