MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — There have been several severe storms throughout the area today. Most are packing 60 mph gusts but hail is possible as well. The threat ends around midnight.

Low temperatures tonight will be in the mid-70s at the coast and low-70s inland. The summertime pattern returns tomorrow in terms of some storms. Those fire up throughout the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be normal at the coast tomorrow with the upper-80s expected. The Pee Dee will be trending slightly below average near 90 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny but a passing storm is still possible. High temperatures back up near 90 degrees. Mostly dry Wednesday through Saturday. Temperatures will be climbing back up to the mid and even upper-90s for the Pee Dee by Saturday and Sunday and the Grand Strand will be in the mid-90s