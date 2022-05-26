Showers and thunderstorms in the area tomorrow will move away for the weekend. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. There will be a few showers around, especially late tonight. Tomorrow will stay mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front. Some of the storms could be severe, and it is a WEATHER ALERT DAY tomorrow. The main threat from these storms will be damaging wind gusts. The cold front will move through Friday night, and drier air will move in for the weekend. Plenty of sunshine this weekend, and it will be warm with high temperatures in the 80s. Some spots could see 90 on Sunday. This sunny, warm weather will continue into next week, and it will get hot by the middle of the week with some mid 90s possible away from the coast. Our next chance for rain will not arrive until Thursday.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows in the low 70s.

Tomorrow, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe. Highs 84 inland, 82 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.