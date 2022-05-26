The chance for thunderstorms will return for the end of the week. We will see more sunshine today, and it will be a little warmer and more humid than it was yesterday with high temperatures in the mid 80s away from the coast. A cold front will approach the Carolinas on Friday with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. There is a slight risk for severe weather on Friday, and some of the storms could produce damaging wind gusts and possibly even some hail. This front will push offshore Friday night, and it will clear out for the weekend.

We will see plenty of sunshine for the weekend, and it will be warm with highs in the 80s to near 90. The sunny weather will continue into next week, and it will continue to heat up with afternoon temperatures in the 90s away from the coast.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid. Highs 86 inland, 82 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with a few showers possible. Lows 68-70 inland, 70-72 beaches.

Friday, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.