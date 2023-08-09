Hot, humid weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue through the rest of the week. Tonight will be partly cloudy, warm and muggy with low temperatures in the 70s. A cold front will approach tomorrow, bringing scattered thunderstorms. If these storms arrive in the late afternoon, there will be the potential for severe weather. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the 90s. The front will be slowly moving through the area on Friday, keeping the chance for thunderstorms around. Despite a cold front moving through, we will not cool down. It will stay hot and humid through the weekend with scattered thunderstorms, mainly on Sunday. Another front will bring a better chance for storms Monday, then slightly cooler weather next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 72 inland, 76 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 94 inland, 92 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s.