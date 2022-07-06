Hot, humid weather can be expected through midweek with the chance for strong storms late in the day. A heat advisory is in effect today from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for all areas away from the coast. It will be partly sunny, and temperatures will heat into the mid to upper 90s. Heat-index values of 105 to 110 are expected late today. It is also a Weather Alert Day with the potential for severe thunderstorms. Storms late today could produce damaging wind gusts. The hot, humid weather and the potential for severe thunderstorms will continue on Thursday, and maybe on Friday, too.

A cold front will move into the Carolinas for the weekend with increased rain chances for Saturday, and scattered storms will continue on Sunday. It will not be as hot on Sunday into next week. Rain chances will decrease early next week.

Today, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 96 inland, 90 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy with storms ending. Lows 74-76 inland, 77-78 beaches

Thursday, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.