We will see thunderstorms tonight, then it will dry out for the next few days. A weak cold front will push into the area tonight, and there will be scattered thunderstorms. Some of these storms could be severe with damaging wind and large hail. The front will push away tomorrow, taking the chance for rain with it. It will still be warm and humid behind the cold front. It will stay mostly sunny through mid week with high temperatures in the 80s and 90s. The chance for scattered thunderstorms will be back on Friday. It will stay warm and humid through the weekend with a chance for a late day thunderstorm each day. High temperatures will stay close to normal in the 80s and 90s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Lows 69 inland, 72 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, warm and humid. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny, warm and humid. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.