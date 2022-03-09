Rain chances will increase for the next few days. A warm front pushed through early this morning and our temps will climb back into the 70s this afternoon, even with mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move through this afternoon ahead of a strong cold front. Some of the storms in the afternoon could be strong or severe with damaging wind and an isolated tornado. Due to the potential for severe thunderstorms, today is a Weather Alert Day.

Cooler weather will move in Thursday, and it will stay cloudy with periods of rain. We will briefly dry out Thursday night before another storm system moves in for Friday. The rain chance will move in late Friday afternoon as it warms up a bit. Rain chances will be highest Friday night into Saturday morning as a strong cold front moves through. Skies will clear Saturday behind the front, and cold weather will move in quickly. Temperatures will drop into the 50s Saturday afternoon, and low temperatures will fall below freezing Saturday night with most places cooling into the 20s. Sunny, cool weather continues Sunday. Warmer weather returns to start next week.

Today, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with strong storms possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tonight, cloudy with scat’d showers. Lows: 46-48 inland, 50-52 beaches.

Thursday, cloudy and cool with periods of rain. Highs: 54-56 inland, 58 beaches.