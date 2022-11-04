MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Humidity is the greatest change that will be felt today. Dewpoints have been on the rise all morning and will top out in the mid-60s. This is very uncomfortable considering temperatures will also be 6-8 degrees above average.

Normal temperatures are in the low-70s, but the Pee Dee will be in the upper-70s today and mid-70s at the coast.

This influx of moisture means it will be easy to squeeze out a couple of brief showers throughout the day. In relation to high school football, skies will be mostly dry with temperatures very mild at kick-off in the low-70s and throughout the game, temperatures will only fall a couple of degrees in the upper-60s.

Heat and humidity stick around all weekend. Temperatures continue to rise for Saturday with the 80s through the Pee Dee and upper-70s to near 80 degrees at the coast.

Brief, passing showers are expected throughout the weekend, but they are not enough to lead to any noticeable accumulations nor will they be enough to help drought conditions.

Record high temperatures will be in jeopardy on both Sunday and Monday for some cities: Here is the day/city/forecast/record:

Sunday / Florence / 82 / 84

Sunday / Lumberton / 82 / 84

Monday / Florence / 82 / 82

Monday / Lumberton / 82 / 82

Monday / North Myrtle Beach / 80 / 82

The best chance for rain will be midweek next week and possibly due to a tropical low-pressure system.