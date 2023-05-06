MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The cool and below average temperatures that have affected the area over the last week or so, is about to end. Starting today we will see temperatures return to seasonable averages for the area. Under partly sunny skies highs will be in the mid to upper 70s across the coastal areas. The Pee Dee region will reach upper 70s into the low 80s. We only go up from here.

Sunday will add a few more degrees on to the high temperature totals. Upper 70s along the coast, and low 80s in the Pee Dee. We really warm up Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 80s both in the Coastal and Pee Dee regions. A few shower or storm chances pop up in the forecast starting early next week.

A cold front will move through the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This will bump our temperatures back into the upper 70s to low 80s for the rest of the week. Again, can’t rule out a few showers and storms through Wednesday.



The back half of the forecast will remain sunny and warm. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with lots of sunshine.