MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – If you didn’t know any better, and had no access to a calendar, you would think the weather this weekend would sometime during the summer time, not the weekend before Halloween. A warm and some what hot weekend is coming up for the forecast area.

Today we will see mostly sunny skies, as high pressure is well in control of our forecast. It will be pushing off to our southeast. That will give us a more southerly flow into the area over the next few days. Temperatures will be well into the 80s. A few locations in the Pee Dee and border belt will reach the mid 80s. This will bump up our humidity as well. So you will get those late summer feels today through Monday. Tropical Storm Tammy which is well east of our area, will help cause some choppy surf today and into tomorrow. So the rip current risk is high over this weekend. Use extreme caution if heading into the water. A sea breeze will develop this afternoon, helping cool off the coastal areas.

Sunday will be another day much like today. Lots of sunshine, and temperatures returning into the 80s. We could see a few locations reach the mid to possibly upper 80s well into the Pee Dee. On Monday we will see the same set up, and again some Pee Dee and border belt communities could see some high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. This will be close to record heat for the area. The coastal areas will start off warm, but by mid afternoon, a sea breeze will develop and cool off the area.

A dry cold front looks to move through the area late Monday night into Halloween. That means for the Trick or Treaters, much cooler air will be in place. Highs on Halloween will reach the upper 60s, close to 70. So a big difference from the weekend. This will enter into what will become the coolest temperatures of the fall season arriving Wednesday into Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will struggle to make it out of the mid to upper 50s. We will see a slight breeze as well, making temperatures feel even cooler. A very November like feel, on the first day of November.

Those cooler conditions stick around through the rest of the week with partly to mostly sunny skies. Still no major rain chances in the forecast. We are getting dry, quickly, hopefully we can get some rain in our area soon.