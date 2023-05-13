MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A warm and humid weekend coming up for the Grand Strand and The Pee Dee regions. A real taste of summer. For Saturday we will see partly cloudy skies for the day. Afternoon heating could kick off a few isolated thunderstorms across the Pee Dee and Grand Strand. Highs today will make to near 80 across the Grand Strand. Low to mid 80s for our Pee Dee areas.

Sunday and into a Monday, a cold front will push through the area from the north. This will likely kick off a few isolated storms on Saturday, as it approaches, but the best chance will be Sunday and Monday. Nothing severe at the moment. Just some gusty thunderstorms and some moderate to heavy rain potential. This will be more likely a scattered to broken line. So not everyone will benefit from the rain chance.

Monday looks to be another day with thunderstorm chances for the area, as the front slips passed to our south. We should begin to dry out by midweek. Highs will soar back into the 80s this week in the Pee Dee and close to 80 near the Grand Strand.