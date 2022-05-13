MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW)–Rain chances increase today and things will heat up for the weekend. Calm to start the day and then showers and isolated thunderstorms will fire up this afternoon. The rain seen today is not a washout by any means. All of the moisture is due to a low-pressure system that is scooting up the coast. Impacts are isolated thunderstorms and some gusty winds around 30 mph at times. Friday is the most widespread event in terms of rainfall.

A similar thing will continue on Saturday where the beginning of the day is relatively calm and quiet with some breaks of sunshine, but afternoon showers and an isolated thunderstorm will pop up once again. The rain on Saturday is more isolated than that on Friday. Some cities may stay completely dry.

Sunshine will return on Sunday and into next week and a significant warming trend will make it feel more like summer. The muggy meter is sticky to uncomfortable throughout the weekend. All cities are forecasted to hit the 80s on Sunday (upper 80s inland). Summertime feels are strengthened even more on Monday. 90 degrees is forecasted throughout the Pee Dee and mid-80 for the Grand Strand. Temperatures stagger here for much of next week. Monday is the day to watch in terms of possibly breaking a high-temperature record. Florence is most likely to set a new record. The forecast is 90 degrees and the record is 92 degrees set in 2017.

Today, mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy with scattered afternoon showers and an isolated thunderstorm. Highs 76-78 inland, 75-76 beaches.

Tonight is mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy with scattered showers. Lows 60-62 inland, 64-65 beaches.

Saturday will be partly sunny, warm, and humid with a few afternoon storms. Highs 80-82 inland, 76-78 beaches.