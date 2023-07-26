MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — High temperatures today in the upper-80s at the coast and mid-90s inland, but the heat index will rise back into the triple digits. Mostly sunny with a couple of pop-up storms associated with the sea breeze front

Tonight, mostly clear with temperatures remaining somewhat normal in the mid-70s. The humidity is forecasted to climb for tomorrow as well as the air temperature. Heat-index values at least 102 tomorrow. Storm chances are even lower for tomorrow.

Heading into the weekend, the heat will climb a little more. The hottest temperatures of the summer season are possible. Highs in the low to mid-90s are possible along the coast and mid to upper 90s are possible in the Pee Dee. Heat index values will soar into the triple digits over the weekend with 105 to 108 degrees possible.

A cold front will move into the Carolinas to wrap up the weekend. The front will bring a chance for some afternoon and evening storms on Sunday. The front will briefly stall Monday morning, keeping the storm chances around, before pushing back to the north Monday night.