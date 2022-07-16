Good morning, my friends! After some early morning storms right along the coast, partly sunny skies will break out. Daytime heating will help lead to some spotty storms though with more feel-like high temperatures into the 90s. Without factoring in humidity, actual air temperatures will be in the 80s.

We will see more sunshine for the weekend overall as opposed to yesterday, and rain chances will be lower, especially on Sunday. However, p.m. isolated storms will still be popping up at times.

High pressure will strengthen into next week, bringing more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Some spots will warm into the mid-90s by Tuesday. Pop-up afternoon storms will remain possible through next week with some inland spots warming to the mid-90s by the middle of the week.

Today: Partly sunny, warm & humid with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy as storms fizzle out. Lows mostly in the mid to low 70s.

Sunday: Good breaks of sun with a couple of storms possible. Highs in the mid-80s to low 90s.