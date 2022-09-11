Good Sunday morning to you all! Some breaks of sun will hold steady for our Sunday with showers and thunderstorms sticking around into the late afternoon. Our isolated flash flooding threat has backed off but can’t be ruled out completely close to the coast. Keep your eyes on the sky today, for sure.

The rain chances will start to clear up into the work and school week, but it will take a couple of days. Isolated thunderstorms will continue on Monday, then a few hit-or-miss storms on Tuesday.

Drier weather will move in for the middle of the week. Rain chances may return by late Friday, but temperatures will stay near normal in the near future with pleasant overnight conditions.

Today: Breaks of sun with showers and thunderstorms around. Highs in the mid-80s.

Tonight: Few lingering showers with limited clearing. Lows in the mid to low 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny with isolated storms possible. Highs in the mid-80s.