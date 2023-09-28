Clouds will break up tomorrow, leading to warmer weather for the weekend. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild with low temperatures in the 60s. Tomorrow will start off cloudy, then clouds will break up faster than the past two days, bringing sunshine for the afternoon. This will warm us into the low 80s. High pressure will control our weather for the weekend and much of next week. We will see sunny, warm weather for the weekend with high temperatures in the low 80s. The high pressure will get stronger for the middle of next week, and temperatures may warm into the mid 80s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 61 inland, 64 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warmer. Highs 82 inland, 80 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.