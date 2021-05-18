Sunnier, warmer weather on the way

The patchy clouds we have seen the past couple days will push away tomorrow, and sunnier skies will warm us up into next week. Skies will stay partly cloudy tonight with lows in the 50s and 60s like last night. High pressure that has been centered to our north will become centered over the Carolinas tomorrow. This will bring more sunshine and less clouds. The sunny weather will continue for the rest of the week and through the weekend. With the sunshine will come warmer weather. Temperatures will warm into the mid 80s away from the coast tomorrow and Thursday, then upper 80s on Friday. Temperatures will warm into the 90s over the weekend. The warming trend will continue next week with highs in the mid 90s to start the week.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 56 inland, 62 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 84 inland, 78 beaches.

Thursday, sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.