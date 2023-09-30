MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At times, skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the overnight hours. Temperatures will be cool in the upper-50s and low-60s. Clouds will be steadily decreasing throughout the morning and afternoon tomorrow. Sunday’s high temperatures will be mild in the upper-70s and low-80s.

The work week looks calm and very sunny. Overall a nice week is setting up with temperatures staying in the low-80s and sunshine staying consistent.

Out in the tropics, Rina is barely hanging on and is forecasted to be a remnant low-pressure system tomorrow. Philippe is still a tropical storm and was forecasted to weaken to a depression several days ago, but now Philippe will be strengthening and could be a strong category 1 hurricane by midweek, but thankfully, no threat to the United States. Philippe will stay out to sea.