Sunny again today as temps continue to climb

The sunny, warm weather will continue through Friday. High pressure offshore will keep the nice weather in place. High temperatures today will warm into the 70s, and some spots will see 80 on Friday.

A weak cold front will move into the Carolinas over the weekend. There will be more clouds around, but it will likely stay dry through the weekend. Temperatures will lower a little bit, but still remain above normal. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s both Saturday and Sunday.

A storm system will move in Monday into Tuesday with scattered showers and cooler weather. Another storm system will move in on Wednesday with another chance for showers.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

Today, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 76-78 inland, 70-72 beaches.

Tonight, mainly clear and cool. Lows 46-48 inland, 50-52 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 80 inland, 72-74 beaches.