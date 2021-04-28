Sunny again today as temps continue to rise

The sunny, warm weather will continue for the next couple of days. High pressure off the Carolina coast will control our weather through Thursday with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the 80s. Some spots will see temperatures close to 90 by Thursday.

A cold front will move through late Friday with a chance for a few showers. Cooler weather will move in for the weekend with highs in the 70s on Saturday, back to near 80° on Sunday. Temperatures warming back into the 80s for all to start next week.

Today, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 86-87 inland, 78-80 beaches.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 60-62 inland, 64-66 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs 88 inland, 82 beaches.