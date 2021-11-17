Sunny again today as the warming trend continues

We will see warmer weather for the next few days. The warming trend will continue today with plenty of sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 70s. The warm weather will continue into Thursday. Moisture will increase on Thursday ahead of a cold front. There will be more clouds around and a slight chance for a shower Thursday afternoon or night. The front will move through most places dry Thursday night. Much cooler weather will return on Friday with highs near 60.

This cooler weather will continue into the weekend. Temperatures will warm back to the mid to upper 60s on Sunday. Another cold front will move in on Monday bringing a better chance for showers as temperatures remain in the mid 60s. The front will move out Monday night and sunshine will return on Tuesday but it will be much cooler, with highs only in the low to mid 50s.

Today, sunny and warmer. Highs 76 inland, 72 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear skies, not as cold. Lows 50-54 inland, 58 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warmer with an isolated shower possible . Highs 76-78 inland, 73-74 beaches.