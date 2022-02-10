Sunny again today as the warming trend continues

The sunny weather we saw yesterday will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure will continue to bring sunshine today and Friday with temperatures above normal. It will stay warm on Saturday with some spots climbing into the low 70s. Clouds will increase ahead of a cold front that will push through Saturday night, and much colder weather will move in on Sunday with highs in the 50s. A storm system will develop offshore on Sunday, bringing a chance for a few showers.

Skies will clear Monday, but it will stay cool into next week with highs only near 50 on Monday, then low to mid 50s Tuesday. Temperatures will climb back to near 60 on Wednesday.

Today, sunny and mild. Highs: 66-68 inland, 62-64 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and cold. Lows: 36-40 inland, 42-44 beaches.

Friday, sunny and warmer. Highs: 68-70 inland, 64-66 beaches.